IT Support Engineer at Sintrex

SINTREX JOB TITLE: ASSOCIATE ENGINEER

Core Outputs:

Key Performance Area:

Compilation of advanced reports.

Analysis and interpretation of information from management systems to identify areas of possible improvement and risk.

Plan and perform special investigation base on customer requirements.

Technical training and support of customers on management systems and/or areas of specialization.

Provide consultation on the use of “Information about IT” to improve or optimize IT environments.

Monitoring and configuration of business impact and other composite relationships.

Advanced identification, analysis and resolution of technical problems.

Independent completion of task, presentation of reports and making recommendation to client.

Reporting:

Advanced reports compiled.

Info of management systems analysed, interpreted to identify areas of possible improvement or risk.

Monthly/ ad hoc reports compiled according to client requirements.

Testing:

Release note of all changes, new functions and bugs compiled.

Request ticket updated according to status.

All relevant code for specific patch/release/hot fix in respective directories.

System tested holistically.

Implement patch/release/hot fix to client according to maintenance slot.

Audits:

Audits planned and performed based on customer requirements.

Feedback on findings provided to client.

Data of findings analysed and interpreted.

Data presented to client.

Special Investigations:

Special investigations planned and performed based on customer requirements.

Feedback on findings provided to client.

Data of findings analysed and interpreted.

Possible solutions proposed.

Operations:

All requests logged and assigned via RT acted on and updated.

Monitoring and configuration of business impact and other composite relationships.

Teamwork:

Healthy relationships with relevant people maintained.

RT(ticketing system) system maintained.

Knowledge is shared and colleagues assisted where required.

Guidance provided to junior engineers and other technicians, as well as input to developers.

Conflict handled appropriately with tact and without delay.

Feedback received in a constructive way to identify strengths and learning opportunities.

Colleagues considered in all aspects.

Constant monitoring of client infrastructure ensured.

System administration tasks performed.

Database of monitored objects maintained.

Independent completion of tasks, presentation of reports and making recommendations to clients.

Health check alerts actioned.

Timekeeping:

Reception and manager is informed of whereabouts at all times.

Start, finish and lunchtimes strictly adhered to.

Good timekeeping for all meetings and appointments.

Deadlines met or timeously communicated if not able to meet deadlines.

Professionalism:

The corporate identity of Sintrex promoted at all times.

Adhere to the Sintrex dress code.

Neat, hygienic and presentable at all times.

Respectful and considerate in all dealings.

Customer service orientation in all dealings.

Initiative shown

Goal driven

High standard of telephone and email etiquette

Essential Requirements:

A+

N+

Linux RedHat and Ubuntu

Windows Operating systems

Knowledge on TCP/IP

Knowledge on FCAPS and related standards such as SNMP,WMI and syslog

VoIP

Ixia

Dell

Super Micro

IT Experience: At least 8 years

Network Experience: At least 5 years

Knowledge of network monitoring tools

CCNA is an advantage but not required

ITIL

Mikrotik

Netscout (Fluke)

Behavioural Competencies:

Passion for technology and learning

Strong presentation and communication skills

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter)

High degree of professionalism

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently

Able to work under pressure

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills

High level of customer service

Willingness to learn

Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability

Results orientated

Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Linux

Network Routing

Network Switching

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user-friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, the company attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world-class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

