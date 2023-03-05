SQL Developer (Intermediate/Senior) – Full Remote (CH899) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, offering loyalty programs to retailers, is currently busy with a re-write of their system, migrating data from Oracle to Microsoft SQL.

We are looking for an Intermediate or Senior SQL Developer to join the team for a period of 6 to 12 Months. The candidate will work closely with the rest of the development team.. We are looking for someone that can join the team as soon as possible and the job will be remote working.

The ideal candidate will have extensive experience working with SQL Server and Azure Data Factory, be able to write complex SQL queries, and have a strong understanding of database design principles. In this role, you will work closely with other members of the team to design, develop and maintain our database infrastructure.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain database infrastructure, including tables, indexes, views, and stored procedures.

Develop and maintain ETL processes using Azure Data Factory.

Write complex SQL queries and optimize database performance.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to data and databases.

Work collaboratively with other team members to develop and maintain data integration solutions.

Develop and maintain technical documentation related to database design and implementation.

Participate in code reviews.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field.

4+ years of experience working with SQL Server and Azure Data Factory.

Strong understanding of database design principles.

Proficiency in SQL and experience with stored procedures.

Experience with ETL (Extract, Transform, and Load) tools and techniques.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team.

Working Conditions

The candidate will work-from-home with the option to be based in an open plan office.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

