Analyst Programmer at DAV Professional Placement Group

To assist in delivering strategic management information to the organisation. This involves assisting in ensuring systems and processes are in place to support accurate collection of underlying data for reporting purposes, systems analysis and development of queries to support such systems.

The position also requires querying and analysis of the data to provide answers to ad hoc planning queries. Sometimes this work may involve working with databases and data sources other than the centralised administrative system but will usually be limited to data and databases that are critical to the organisations administration systems, housed in the legacy system.

Desired Skills:

datasets

Database Development

Database Design

Relational database

Programming

About The Employer:

– MANAGEMENT AND GOVERNANCE OF THE CENTRALISED DATABASE AND EXTERNAL SYSTEMS

– ADMINISTRATION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF SOFTWARE AND PROCESSES

– LIAISION WITH ALL KEY PLAYERS IN ADMINISTRATION

Requirements:

– A Bachelor’s Degree with majors in Computer Science or Information Systems

– Minimum 3 years’ relevant programming experience where such experience includes extracting information from a database and presenting it in datasets, as well as system specification documentation and design.

