Mar 6, 2023

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an Android Developer with proven working experience in Android app development.
Responsibilities:

  • Define and maintain development standards and guidelines.
  • Investigate new technologies, methodologies, and strategies.
  • Develop and maintain guidelines, tutorials, and wiki.
  • Guide and mentor developers.
  • Design applications for the iOS / Android platform.
  • Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Collaborate with a team to define and design new features.
  • Identify and correct bottlenecks and crashes.
  • Help maintain code quality and automatization in the organization.


Required Technical Knowledge:

  • Proficient with Swift and Cocoa Touch. SwiftUI would be advantageous.
  • Proficient with Java and Android SDK.
  • Android Compose would be advantageous.
  • Must have at least deployed one app to the play store.
  • Must be familiar with Huawei Media Services (HMS).
  • Exposure to Objective-C advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Java
  • SDK

