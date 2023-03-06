Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an Android Developer with proven working experience in Android app development.
Responsibilities:
- Define and maintain development standards and guidelines.
- Investigate new technologies, methodologies, and strategies.
- Develop and maintain guidelines, tutorials, and wiki.
- Guide and mentor developers.
- Design applications for the iOS / Android platform.
- Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Collaborate with a team to define and design new features.
- Identify and correct bottlenecks and crashes.
- Help maintain code quality and automatization in the organization.
Required Technical Knowledge:
- Proficient with Swift and Cocoa Touch. SwiftUI would be advantageous.
- Proficient with Java and Android SDK.
- Android Compose would be advantageous.
- Must have at least deployed one app to the play store.
- Must be familiar with Huawei Media Services (HMS).
- Exposure to Objective-C advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Java
- SDK