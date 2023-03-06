Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an Android Developer with proven working experience in Android app development.

Responsibilities:



Define and maintain development standards and guidelines.

Investigate new technologies, methodologies, and strategies.

Develop and maintain guidelines, tutorials, and wiki.

Guide and mentor developers.

Design applications for the iOS / Android platform.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with a team to define and design new features.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and crashes.

Help maintain code quality and automatization in the organization.



Required Technical Knowledge:

Proficient with Swift and Cocoa Touch. SwiftUI would be advantageous.

Proficient with Java and Android SDK.

Android Compose would be advantageous.

Must have at least deployed one app to the play store.

Must be familiar with Huawei Media Services (HMS).

Exposure to Objective-C advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Android

Java

SDK

