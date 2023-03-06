Azure Data Engineer

Azure Developer/ Engineer- remote

Fully remote position for a well-established UK-based company with a presence in South Africa. If you are a lover of IoT, big data, and remote monitoring/ sensing then this is going to float your boat!

Essentials:

AZ-104, AZ-204, AZ-304 and preferably also AZ-400 certification (candidates without completed certifications will not be considered).

Experience using Google Cloud and in particular Google Firebase, Firestore, Cloud Functions

Able to self-manage and self-motivate

Proven growth through the Microsoft tech stack over a minimum of 5 years

DevOps experience with source control design and implementation

Security and compliance experience preferred

Desired Skills:

Azure

Google Cloud Platform

Google Firebase

cloud

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A well-established business headquartered in England.

Employer & Job Benefits:

fully remote

Learn more/Apply for this position