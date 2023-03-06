Azure Data Engineer

Azure Developer/ Engineer- remote
Fully remote position for a well-established UK-based company with a presence in South Africa. If you are a lover of IoT, big data, and remote monitoring/ sensing then this is going to float your boat!
Essentials:
- AZ-104, AZ-204, AZ-304 and preferably also AZ-400 certification (candidates without completed certifications will not be considered).
- Experience using Google Cloud and in particular Google Firebase, Firestore, Cloud Functions
- Able to self-manage and self-motivate
- Proven growth through the Microsoft tech stack over a minimum of 5 years
- DevOps experience with source control design and implementation
- Security and compliance experience preferred
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Google Cloud Platform
- Google Firebase
- cloud
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A well-established business headquartered in England.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- fully remote