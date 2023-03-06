Azure Data Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Midlands & Interior

Mar 6, 2023

Azure Developer/ Engineer- remote

Fully remote position for a well-established UK-based company with a presence in South Africa. If you are a lover of IoT, big data, and remote monitoring/ sensing then this is going to float your boat!

Essentials:

  • AZ-104, AZ-204, AZ-304 and preferably also AZ-400 certification (candidates without completed certifications will not be considered).
  • Experience using Google Cloud and in particular Google Firebase, Firestore, Cloud Functions
  • Able to self-manage and self-motivate
  • Proven growth through the Microsoft tech stack over a minimum of 5 years
  • DevOps experience with source control design and implementation
  • Security and compliance experience preferred

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Google Firebase
  • cloud
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A well-established business headquartered in England.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • fully remote

