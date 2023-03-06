BI Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Parktown

A pharmaceutical company based in Parktown, Johannesburg is seeking to expand their dynamic team. As a BI Developer, you will be responsible for the end to end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environments. In addition, you will assist the BI team in day-to-day operations and ad hoc tasks as and when required.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Development and maintenance utilising ETL, SSIS, Stored Procedures, Views, SSRS, SSAS, Reports and Dashboards, PowerBI, Data Science and Machine Learning

Semantic and Analytical layers

General BI Development and Maintenance

Support and analysis

Scheduling and monitoring

Database Management

Planning and designing

Infrastructure management

User Management

Security Management

Best Practice

Dimensional Modelling

FTP Management

Master Data Management

Data Quality Management

Metadata Management

Technology Management

Improving processes, solutions and automation.

Automated Data Integration & Processing and Report Generation

Designing, documenting, building and testing Business Intelligence and Data Warehouse Environments.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Degree or Diploma in IT or equivalent

MS certification advantageous

MS BI certification advantageous

Minimum of 4 years overall in SQL development

Minimum of 2 years in end-to-end BI tools

Skills (non-negotiable):

SQL

C#

DAX

ETL

SSIS

Stored Procedures

Views

SSRS

SSAS

Reports and Dashboards

PowerBI

Data Science and Machine Learning

Semantic and Analytical layers

General BI Development and Maintenance

Cubes and Tabular Models – Advantageous

VB / .NET – Advantageous

Desired Skills:

SSRS

SSAS

SQL

C#

DAX

ETL

Power BI

Microsoft Power BI

