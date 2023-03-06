BI Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Parktown

A pharmaceutical company based in Parktown, Johannesburg is seeking to expand their dynamic team. As a BI Developer, you will be responsible for the end to end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environments. In addition, you will assist the BI team in day-to-day operations and ad hoc tasks as and when required.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Development and maintenance utilising ETL, SSIS, Stored Procedures, Views, SSRS, SSAS, Reports and Dashboards, PowerBI, Data Science and Machine Learning
- Semantic and Analytical layers
- General BI Development and Maintenance
- Support and analysis
- Scheduling and monitoring
- Database Management
- Planning and designing
- Infrastructure management
- User Management
- Security Management
- Best Practice
- Dimensional Modelling
- FTP Management
- Master Data Management
- Data Quality Management
- Metadata Management
- Technology Management
- Improving processes, solutions and automation.
- Automated Data Integration & Processing and Report Generation
- Designing, documenting, building and testing Business Intelligence and Data Warehouse Environments.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Degree or Diploma in IT or equivalent
- MS certification advantageous
- MS BI certification advantageous
- Minimum of 4 years overall in SQL development
- Minimum of 2 years in end-to-end BI tools
Skills (non-negotiable):
- SQL
- C#
- DAX
- ETL
- SSIS
- Stored Procedures
- Views
- SSRS
- SSAS
- Reports and Dashboards
- PowerBI
- Data Science and Machine Learning
- Semantic and Analytical layers
- General BI Development and Maintenance
- Cubes and Tabular Models – Advantageous
- VB / .NET – Advantageous
