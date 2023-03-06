Big Data Engineer – JHB/ Remote – R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Leading Capital Markets banking environment requires a Big Data Engineer to serve as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support and administration of the Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service. The roles require experience with both Hadoop and Kafka.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to be part of this exciting growth journey, to reset our future and shape our destiny as a proudly African group.

Technical skills include:

Min 4 years’ development experience

Strong technical / programming experience

Development and deployment of data applications

Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries

Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack

Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)

Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, ZooKeeper, MongoDB, CouchbaseDB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools

Reference Number for this position is GZ56791 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg, offering a cost to company of up to R750k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

