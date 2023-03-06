Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for analyzing business requirements to identify the required functionality and work with other departments in order to develop software or systems. You will also be tasked with performing user acceptance testing of new features before they’re released. As part of your role, you’ll have a variety of different tasks including conducting surveys on existing software and ensuring that it’s meeting users’ needs. You should ideally have experience using Excel or Access and understand how to use both effectively when designing spreadsheets as well as databases. Experience working in Agile environments is ideal but not essential.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems

7 years of relevant technical and business work experience

Requires experience/in-depth knowledge of business operations, systems requirements, and processes in the port operations or logistics sector is desirable.

Proficiency in BA principles and practices. IIBA Certification is desirable.

Requirements

Establish and maintain a liaison relationship between the various functional areas of the business and ICT (solution providers). Seek opportunities to improve and deepen the relationship between ICT and business stakeholders

Conduct data gathering and analysis to understand business strategy requirements. May contribute to the business short-and long-term planning sessions. Provide direction within ICT (solution providers), to ensure their understanding of business goals and direction. Provide input from a business and ICT perspective.

Assess user/stakeholder needs by utilizing a structured Requirements Management Process (gathering, analyzing, documenting, and managing changes) to assist in identifying business priorities. Develop, write, and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the implementation of business solutions. Analyze user/stakeholder operations in order to understand their strengths and weaknesses, so as to determine opportunities for improvement.

To ensure that the GCOS system is globally accepted by ensuring that is a commercially attractive and competitive system

Document current business processes and models. Assist in the business process redesign and to document as needed. Provide recommendations for business process redesign, and the documentation as needed for new technology.

Provide assistance in business case development (i.e., research, data collection). Provide factual content to the feasibility studies that are needed for standard development projects and enhancements

Assist in the development of user test cases and to validate the test results during testing of the solutions aimed at closing gaps in the business processes.

Investigate problems and develop recommendations for resolution. Identify the need for technical assistance that will assist in problem resolution.

Keep user/stakeholder informed of problems, issues, and resolutions

Analyze performance metrics in order to ensure user/stakeholder satisfaction.

Manage client expectations. Ensure solutions meet user/stakeholder needs

Desired Skills:

business operations

systems requirements

processes in the port operations

logistics sector

Learn more/Apply for this position