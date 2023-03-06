Business Analyst at C. Steinweg Bridge (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

BUSINESS ANALYST – Johannesburg.
Main purpose of job:
As a business analyst, critical thinking will be important to achieve objectives successfully. As a business analyst, you will have to liaise with business stakeholders, understand business processes, to ensure positive outcomes to the business problems, to perform and execute their work more efficient. As a business analyst it will be important to be a team player and have a good understanding of agile project management methods the ability to adapt to change.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Requirement Gathering:
- The ability to perform business process modelling and align business process with current/ future system requirements.
- Strong business analysis skills including but not limited to requirements elicitation and documentation, process mapping and testing of new systems/ modules.
- Finding new innovative ideas to perform work more effective and implementing/ proposing process changes to management in the division.
- Problem solving skills.
Business Support:
- Support business in day-to-day system requirements, with the abilities to propose process changes for business to be more effective.
- Ensure business stakeholders can perform their day-to-day activities with current systems in place.
- Understand the divisions data and execute reports for the business to assist them with their customer reporting.
Reporting:
- Working closely with management in the division, and reporting to management weekly on outcomes, roadblocks, and any new ideas.
Key Dimensions:
- Identify new software/applications for use in business
- Enhancements of existing processes
- System support to staff
- Business process modelling
- Configuration of operational systems
- Management of data within the division
- Working with the information technology team to align processes and data for the group
- Technical knowledge, should be comfortable to interact both with technical and business stakeholders
Education: Matric.
National Diploma or bachelor’s degree in information technology.
Experience: 3 – 5 years’ experience as business analyst or relevant role
Experience in Jira Software will be advantageous.
Experience in Confluence will be advantageous.
Supply Chain / Logistics experience will be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Business Processes
- Jira
- Confluence
- Agile Project Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma