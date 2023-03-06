Business Analyst at C. Steinweg Bridge (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

BUSINESS ANALYST – Johannesburg.

Main purpose of job:

As a business analyst, critical thinking will be important to achieve objectives successfully. As a business analyst, you will have to liaise with business stakeholders, understand business processes, to ensure positive outcomes to the business problems, to perform and execute their work more efficient. As a business analyst it will be important to be a team player and have a good understanding of agile project management methods the ability to adapt to change.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Requirement Gathering:

The ability to perform business process modelling and align business process with current/ future system requirements.

Strong business analysis skills including but not limited to requirements elicitation and documentation, process mapping and testing of new systems/ modules.

Finding new innovative ideas to perform work more effective and implementing/ proposing process changes to management in the division.

Problem solving skills.

Business Support:

Support business in day-to-day system requirements, with the abilities to propose process changes for business to be more effective.

Ensure business stakeholders can perform their day-to-day activities with current systems in place.

Understand the divisions data and execute reports for the business to assist them with their customer reporting.

Reporting:

Working closely with management in the division, and reporting to management weekly on outcomes, roadblocks, and any new ideas.

Key Dimensions:

Identify new software/applications for use in business

Enhancements of existing processes

System support to staff

Business process modelling

Configuration of operational systems

Management of data within the division

Working with the information technology team to align processes and data for the group

Technical knowledge, should be comfortable to interact both with technical and business stakeholders

Education: Matric.

National Diploma or bachelor’s degree in information technology.

Experience: 3 – 5 years’ experience as business analyst or relevant role

Experience in Jira Software will be advantageous.

Experience in Confluence will be advantageous.

Supply Chain / Logistics experience will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Business Processes

Jira

Confluence

Agile Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position