Business Analyst at C. Steinweg Bridge (Pty) Ltd

Mar 6, 2023

BUSINESS ANALYST – Johannesburg.

Main purpose of job:
As a business analyst, critical thinking will be important to achieve objectives successfully. As a business analyst, you will have to liaise with business stakeholders, understand business processes, to ensure positive outcomes to the business problems, to perform and execute their work more efficient. As a business analyst it will be important to be a team player and have a good understanding of agile project management methods the ability to adapt to change.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Requirement Gathering:

  • The ability to perform business process modelling and align business process with current/ future system requirements.
  • Strong business analysis skills including but not limited to requirements elicitation and documentation, process mapping and testing of new systems/ modules.
  • Finding new innovative ideas to perform work more effective and implementing/ proposing process changes to management in the division.
  • Problem solving skills.

Business Support:

  • Support business in day-to-day system requirements, with the abilities to propose process changes for business to be more effective.
  • Ensure business stakeholders can perform their day-to-day activities with current systems in place.
  • Understand the divisions data and execute reports for the business to assist them with their customer reporting.

Reporting:

  • Working closely with management in the division, and reporting to management weekly on outcomes, roadblocks, and any new ideas.

Key Dimensions:

  • Identify new software/applications for use in business
  • Enhancements of existing processes
  • System support to staff
  • Business process modelling
  • Configuration of operational systems
  • Management of data within the division
  • Working with the information technology team to align processes and data for the group
  • Technical knowledge, should be comfortable to interact both with technical and business stakeholders

Education: Matric.
National Diploma or bachelor’s degree in information technology.

Experience: 3 – 5 years’ experience as business analyst or relevant role
Experience in Jira Software will be advantageous.
Experience in Confluence will be advantageous.
Supply Chain / Logistics experience will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Processes
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • Agile Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *