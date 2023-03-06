Business Analyst – Tax at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Pinelands

Core Competencies:
- Countries -> Legal entities –> Tax Obligations –> Events
- Users, prepares, reviewers and read-only (security/roles)
- Approach for alerts and notifications ( not to overwhelm users)
- Define processes, based on the use of “cards” and Kanban boards
- Define response times for: requests and issues
- Use of existing dashboard and (dynamic) reporting and define additional requirements
- Testing
- Prepare test strategy and test cases (approval from Capability Lead)
- Support/coordinate testing
- Obtain testing sign-off
- Standard Operation Procedures
- Update the existing SOP documents
- Review/approve SOP documents
- Support training
Experience and Skills:
- Business Analysis experience and qualifications
- Business / Process / Data analysis
- Requirements Documentation
- Stakeholder management and communication skills
- Execution to business analysis methodology
- Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need
- Able to assist with project requirements planning
- Applying and anticipating technical expertise
- Process documentation
- Business Requirements specification
- Impact Assessment
- Understanding data model
- Ad-hoc reporting
- Process and data integrity
- Project Skills
- · Strong Business Analytic Skills
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Tax
- Oracle Finance