Business Anlayst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client has a vacancy for a Business Analyst, on a contract basis. The successful candidate will either be based in Cape Town or Durban (first Prize)

Establish and maintain a liaison relationship between the various functional areas of the business and ICT (solution providers). Seek opportunities to improve and deepen the relationship between ICT and business stakeholders. This is required in order to provide effective solutions.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems.

5-7 years of relevant technical and business work experience.

Requires experience/in-depth knowledge of business operations, systems requirements, and processes in the port operations or logistics sector is desirable.

Proficiency in BA principles and practices.

IIBA Certification is desirable.

Planning – Conduct data gathering and analysis to understand business strategy requirements.

May contribute to the business short-and long-term planning sessions.

Provide direction within ICT (solution providers), to ensure their understanding of business goals and direction.

Provide input from a business and ICT perspective.

Business Requirements Management – Assess user/stakeholder needs by utilising a structured Requirements Management Process (gathering, analysing, documenting, and managing changes) to assist in identifying business priorities.

Develop, write, and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the implementation of business solutions.

Analyse user/stakeholder operations in order to understand their strengths and weaknesses, so as to determine opportunities for improvement.

To ensure that the GCOS system is globally accepted by ensuring that is a commercially attractive and competitive system.

Business Process Management – Document current business processes and models.

Assist in the business process redesign and to document as needed.

Provide recommendations for business process redesign, and the documentation as needed for new technology.

Business Case Development – Provide assistance in business case development (i.e., research, data collection).

Provide factual content to the feasibility studies that are needed for standard development projects and enhancements.

Testing – Assist in the development of user test cases and to validate the test results during testing of the solutions aimed at closing gaps in the business processes.

Problem Solving – Investigate problems and develop recommendations for resolution.

Identify the need for technical assistance that will assist in problem resolution.

User/Stakeholder Support – Keep user/stakeholder informed of problems, issues, and resolutions.

Analyse performance metrics in order to ensure user/stakeholder satisfaction.

Manage client expectations.

Ensure solutions meet user/stakeholder needs.

Playing a significant role in driving and supporting innovation projects with the Innovation Department.

Desired Skills:

IT Equipment Management

