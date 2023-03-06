Business Intelligence Analyst

Mar 6, 2023

POSITION PURPOSE

  • To provide specialist support to various business areas with relevant, analysed information on performance indicators and business value drivers and to extract reliable, high-quality data from information and operational systems to allow production of main operational KPIs.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • 3-year Degree / Diploma in Commerce (Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science) or related
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience in supervising others
  • Experience working in a medium organization

Training:

  • Products and Services and Solutions
  • Systems training
  • Computer software training
  • Project management
  • Communication and Negotiation skills
  • Assertiveness

POSITION PURPOSE
Task Complexity:
Intelligence Measurements and Reporting:

  • Research on customer buying and data usage patterns in order to have a holistic analysis
  • Assist with data extraction for customers from internal and external sources within the business and regional market
  • Assist in data clean ups to information by ensuring that data is updated and pruned
  • Thoroughly scrutinize data in order to determine SWAT across all of the business Western Cape Regional segments
  • Report on relevant performance metrics for the business objectives in line with Business objectives
  • Facilitate accurate data analysis and reporting of customer analytics and intelligence
  • Delivery of insightful market intelligence and insights to support business intelligence objectives utilising customer analytics
  • Interpret data and develop relevant recommendations based on data analysis findings
  • Develop graphs, reports and presentations of projects results
  • Perform basic statistical analysis for projects and reports
  • Create and present quality Power BI dashboards
  • Generate standard monthly and ad hoc reports
  • Internal Processes and Efficiency
  • Prioritise requests and coordinate with IT to ensure availability, storage, sharing and certification of required information and data integrity
  • Support data and application design for the implementation of an automated customer analytics
  • Ensure the effective use of the USD/JAZZ system within the department to log and take action on customer requests
  • Provide recommendations regarding campaign consolidation, integration, automation and optimisation based upon jobs requests worked upon
  • To provide more insights into the ways to target customers

Operational Planning and Management:

  • Plan and coordinate the data extraction and reporting processes
  • Consider the long term (1-2 years) implications of action from a broader perspective
  • Consider local conditions, as well as competitor activity
  • Identify and exploit new opportunities to grow the business further
  • Identify innovative ways to use minimum resources to achieve maximum outputs

Desired Skills:

  • Systems training
  • Computer software training
  • Project management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *