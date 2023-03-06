Business Process Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Business Process Analyst

As a Business Analyst (Process Analyst), you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment.

Your primary responsibility is to deliver optimal solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value with specific focus on design, analysis, documentation of supporting processes and process requirements

Output/Core Tasks:

Lead in the assessment, design, and articulation of process requirements

Proactively plan and lead process review and documentation activities

Contribute to value chain analysis (cross-functional process mapping) and linking business strategy to process architecture

Ensure alignment of process improvement & Enterprise Architecture frameworks

Define process measurements focusing on what metrics to capture and where how to capture them in the process

Provide technical input for solution design, workflow streamlining, and problem resolution

Explain technical jargon to non-technical/ business teams

Gather, identify, and document business and process requirements

Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team

Build relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users

Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework Work in an agile team within the scrum framework

Qualifications:

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA) (advantageous)

Bachelor’s degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)

Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)

Experience:

At least 5 years working experience in the Financial Services industry (required)

Investment management industry experience (very advantageous)

Experience as a seasoned Process Analyst working on large transformation programmes (required) Experience in design, analysis, documentation of supporting processes and process requirements spanning both business and technology (required)

Competencies:

Detail orientated

Big picture thinking

Client focused

Collaborates

Drive results

Taking ownership

Cultivate innovation

Be resilient

Excellent communication skills (verbal & written)

Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities

Strong facilitation and negotiation skills

Analytical thinking & problem-solving

Information gathering

Excellent documenting and diagramming (BPMN 2.0) skills

Planning, prioritising, and organising

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

Teamwork

Ability to work independently whilst under pressure

Desired Skills:

