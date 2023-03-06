Business Process Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Business Process Analyst
As a Business Analyst (Process Analyst), you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment.
Your primary responsibility is to deliver optimal solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value with specific focus on design, analysis, documentation of supporting processes and process requirements
Output/Core Tasks:
- Lead in the assessment, design, and articulation of process requirements
- Proactively plan and lead process review and documentation activities
- Contribute to value chain analysis (cross-functional process mapping) and linking business strategy to process architecture
- Ensure alignment of process improvement & Enterprise Architecture frameworks
- Define process measurements focusing on what metrics to capture and where how to capture them in the process
- Provide technical input for solution design, workflow streamlining, and problem resolution
- Explain technical jargon to non-technical/ business teams
- Gather, identify, and document business and process requirements
- Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team
- Build relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users
- Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework Work in an agile team within the scrum framework
Qualifications:
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA) (advantageous)
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)
- Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent (advantageous)
Experience:
- At least 5 years working experience in the Financial Services industry (required)
- Investment management industry experience (very advantageous)
- Experience as a seasoned Process Analyst working on large transformation programmes (required) Experience in design, analysis, documentation of supporting processes and process requirements spanning both business and technology (required)
Competencies:
- Detail orientated
- Big picture thinking
- Client focused
- Collaborates
- Drive results
- Taking ownership
- Cultivate innovation
- Be resilient
- Excellent communication skills (verbal & written)
- Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities
- Strong facilitation and negotiation skills
- Analytical thinking & problem-solving
- Information gathering
- Excellent documenting and diagramming (BPMN 2.0) skills
- Planning, prioritising, and organising
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
- Teamwork
- Ability to work independently whilst under pressure
Desired Skills:
