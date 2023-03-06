Data Architect at DAV Professional Placement Group

A pharmaceutical company based in Parktown, Johannesburg is seeking a Data Architect to ensure the availability and quality of data in the business is adequate to make better informed decisions. The role will report to the Head of Insights, Data and Analytics, playing a core role in data strategy, data architecture, data management, data systems, data solutions design and implementation. This opportunity is for an individual who is eager to build and shape the data landscape within a cloud-based entrepreneurial environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES

To design a centralized data architecture that can be used by all business units to retrieve information

To design instruments of data gathering

To ensure data quality

To oversee data management (Azure DW, SSIS) and data security

To ensure that the latest technology, data and information is central to the company’s strategy

To understand the technological constraints of and address the business needs accordingly in the most optimal manner

Be responsible for the architecture, design and development of data solutions for the advancement of the organization.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, information systems or related field

Data certifications preferred (SSIS, Microsoft)

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a senior-level data management role

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the management of technical teams

Experience in building data architecture

Experience in designing and implementing data driven solutions

Desired Skills:

SSIS

Microsoft

azure

data gathering

Data architecture

Data Integration

