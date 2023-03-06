Data Engineer

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Engineer.

This is a 6 month contract with possibilities of a permanent conversion based on performance.

Requirements:

Data Warehousing and Python are key skills.

Strong Python skills to help support the microservice environment they have built and to assist in designing and building new microservices and related components.

The person(s) would also need to mentor junior staff and help them grow.

Toolsets include:

Python

OpenShift

Teradata

Azure Cloud

Jira

Bitbucket and Confluence

Desired Skills:

Datawarehouse

Python

Teradata

Azure

Openshift

