Data Engineer

Mar 6, 2023

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Engineer.

This is a 6 month contract with possibilities of a permanent conversion based on performance.
Requirements:

  • Data Warehousing and Python are key skills.
  • Strong Python skills to help support the microservice environment they have built and to assist in designing and building new microservices and related components.
  • The person(s) would also need to mentor junior staff and help them grow.

Toolsets include:

  • Python
  • OpenShift
  • Teradata
  • Azure Cloud
  • Jira
  • Bitbucket and Confluence

Desired Skills:

  • Datawarehouse
  • Python
  • Teradata
  • Azure
  • Openshift

