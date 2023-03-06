Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Engineer.
This is a 6 month contract with possibilities of a permanent conversion based on performance.
Requirements:
- Data Warehousing and Python are key skills.
- Strong Python skills to help support the microservice environment they have built and to assist in designing and building new microservices and related components.
- The person(s) would also need to mentor junior staff and help them grow.
Toolsets include:
- Python
- OpenShift
- Teradata
- Azure Cloud
- Jira
- Bitbucket and Confluence
Desired Skills:
- Datawarehouse
- Python
- Teradata
- Azure
- Openshift