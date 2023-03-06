Data Privacy Analyst at Ardagh Glass Packaging [Wadeville Factory]

Purpose of the Job:

Support Ardagh Group on implementing and integrating data governance & privacy practices, in line with regulatory requirements, across the Group to enhance privacy maturity, and ensure compliance with privacy laws and regulations when processing personal information.

Responsibilities:

IT Privacy Assessment.

IT Privacy Policies and Procedures.

Personal Data Governance.

Third Party Privacy Assessment.

Policy & Procedure Management.

To conduct and facilitate reviews of IT privacy controls based on standard methodologies and an understanding of technical infrastructure, IT & privacy risk and cyber security.

Cross competency collaboration.

Assist with the ongoing monitoring of the IT Compliance Programs.

Required skills / qualifications:

University Degree (B.Sc. or equivalent) in Computer Science /Cyber Security/similar area

Privacy certification a preference such as CIPP/E, CIPP/US, CIPM

Experience & Knowledge:

As a Data Privacy Analyst, you will be expected to demonstrate experience and knowledge across the following areas –

Defining policies, processes, and procedures to manage data processing (e.g., purpose, scope, roles, and responsibilities) consistent with the organisation’s risk strategy, to protect personal and sensitive information.

Global privacy regulations – GDPR, POPIA, CCPA, LGPD – Core IT requirements required to address associated articles as outlined in the regulation. .

Facilitating the management and governance of personal data to protect individuals’ privacy, increase manageability and enable the implementation of privacy principles (for example data quality, data minimisation, data retention).

Implementation/maintenance of privacy processes such as data protection impact assessments (DPIA), records of processing activities (ROPA) and safeguards such as privacy by design to ensure compliance to regulatory requirements.

Understanding the current state of privacy maturity within an organisation and maintaining measurement of the impact of the Privacy Programme on maturity

Implementing and integrating data privacy and governance practices across an organisation to address regulatory compliance and protect sensitive information.

Working in a global organisation (preferably within the manufacturing and/or Data Governance & Privacy team) with stakeholders of varying seniority and a track record to navigate through complex work environments.

Competencies:

Good attention to detail and strong documentation skills.

Ability to manage several projects simultaneously.

Ability to prioritise conflicting demands and work well under pressure.

Desired Skills:

CIPP/E

CIPP/US

CIPM

GDPR

POPIA

CCPA

LGPD

Cyber Security

IT Privacy Assessment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About Ardagh Group:

Ardagh Group is a global leader in metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for the world’s leading brands. We trace our roots all the way back to the Irish Glass Bottle Company, founded in 1932. Since then, we have grown rapidly to a team of more than 16,000 people with revenues of almost $7 billion. Today we have a presence across Europe and the Americas.

– Did you know that Ardagh produce many of the beverage cans and bottles you drink your favourite beverages from?

– Did you know we produce metal and glass packaging which are permanent materials, meaning they can be infinitely recycled without any loss of quality?

– Did you know we produce more than 160 million containers per day?

