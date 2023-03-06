Delphi Developer – Gauteng Bedfordview

Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer. Their clients operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast moving consumer goods and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East. Their service offering includes project management, software implementation, product development across various platforms, and including e-commerce solutions.

They are seeking a Delphi Developer with strong technical skills and the ability to add value to their existing Trading Platform. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits. This opportunity is centred around a hybrid working model and the clint is based in Gauteng, Bedfordview.

Design, develop and enhance Multi-tier Trading systems;

Engaging with clients and understanding client requirements;

Documenting business requirements, functional specifications and technical specifications;

System testing;

On-going software maintenance and upgrades.

Strong understanding of systems design and implementation, with a minimum 3-year tertiary level in information systems or computer science;

Financial Background is a bonus;

Delphi Engineer with 3+ year’s prior experience developing commercial applications using Delphi, especially troubleshooting code;

Experience with C#;

Experience with C++;

5+ years of experience in overall software development;

Understand 3-tier architecture, Object-oriented analysis and design techniques;

Front-end and backend software development experience;

Good algorithmic skills and experience applying design patterns to both new and existing code;

Experience working with clients in design, development, testing and integration;

Ability to think outside the box and a “Take Charge” attitude;

Complex SQL queries and stored procedures;

Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation;

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.

The successful applicant will work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work in the Republic of South Africa.

