Europe dominates global Internet penetration rates

Europe has been leading the way in terms of internet penetration rates with Northern Europe coming out on top with 97% of its population using the internet. Western Europe followed closely behind with 93,5%.

According to TradingPlatforms.com, the rest of the world is not far behind in terms of internet usage and the global average penetration rate was recorded at 64,4% in January 2023. The development of telecommunication networks and infrastructure has been a major contributor to the rise in global internet users.

Tradings Platform’s financial analyst comments: “The internet is now an indispensable tool for daily living and the impact of it is felt around the world. We can expect to see more countries continue to make efforts to increase their penetration rate in the near future.”