Full Stack Java Engineer at Business Directive Contract Services

Background
We believe we are an awesome company to work for and one of the things that makes a company as awesome as ours is the people who works within the company, we invest a lot of time into selecting the right people for the job and are we are looking for a vibrant and energetic candidate The ideal candidate will bring a diversity of experience, and knowledge of good practices. Assessment, streamlining, and improvement of the efficiency of processes while reflecting the company values is key to the success of this role.
This is a new role in a growing organization, so if you are excited by the prospect of taking an existing, successful organization to the next level, then this may be the right opportunity for you.
Job Function
We are looking for a Full Stack Java Engineer to produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Full Stack Java Engineer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility. If you’re also familiar with Agile methodologies, we’d like to meet you.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Work with designers, key Stakeholders, and product /Project managers to ideate software
- Maintain Client-Side and server-side
- Build the front end of applications through appealing visual
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and
- Write effective API’s.
- Test Software to ensure responsiveness and
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade
- Create security and data protection
- Build features and applications with a mobile responsive
- Write technical
Education and Training Requirements
- 3+ year’s proven experience as a Full Stack Java Engineer or similar role with a minimum of 2 shipped
- Experienced with Google’s Dart language for server and Flutter for Mobile and Web working with Firebase Development for both web and mobile.
- Understanding of web and server-side technologies including JavaScript, React, Angular, HTML, CSS, and common frameworks.
- Understanding and implementation of security and data
- Experience with cloud messaging APls and usage of push
- Knowledge of code versioning tools such as
- Understanding of Flutter BLoC patterns and WebRTC Writing Test Driven code
- Understands micro
- Able to design and develop secure AP! for 3rd party
- A solid working knowledge of Kotlin and Java is
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- React Native