Full Stack Java Engineer at Business Directive Contract Services

Background

We believe we are an awesome company to work for and one of the things that makes a company as awesome as ours is the people who works within the company, we invest a lot of time into selecting the right people for the job and are we are looking for a vibrant and energetic candidate The ideal candidate will bring a diversity of experience, and knowledge of good practices. Assessment, streamlining, and improvement of the efficiency of processes while reflecting the company values is key to the success of this role.

This is a new role in a growing organization, so if you are excited by the prospect of taking an existing, successful organization to the next level, then this may be the right opportunity for you.

Job Function

We are looking for a Full Stack Java Engineer to produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As a Full Stack Java Engineer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility. If you’re also familiar with Agile methodologies, we’d like to meet you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work with designers, key Stakeholders, and product /Project managers to ideate software

Maintain Client-Side and server-side

Build the front end of applications through appealing visual

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and

Write effective API’s.

Test Software to ensure responsiveness and

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade

Create security and data protection

Build features and applications with a mobile responsive

Write technical

Education and Training Requirements

3+ year’s proven experience as a Full Stack Java Engineer or similar role with a minimum of 2 shipped

Experienced with Google’s Dart language for server and Flutter for Mobile and Web working with Firebase Development for both web and mobile.

Understanding of web and server-side technologies including JavaScript, React, Angular, HTML, CSS, and common frameworks.

Understanding and implementation of security and data

Experience with cloud messaging APls and usage of push

Knowledge of code versioning tools such as

Understanding of Flutter BLoC patterns and WebRTC Writing Test Driven code

Understands micro

Able to design and develop secure AP! for 3rd party

A solid working knowledge of Kotlin and Java is

Desired Skills:

Angular

Javascript

HTML

CSS

React Native

Learn more/Apply for this position