Helpdesk Support Technician at Tax Consulting

VACANCY: HELPDESK SUPPORT TECHNICIAN
LOCATION: GEORGE
We are looking for a friendly and reliable MS 365 Helpdesk Technician to provide technical assistance and hardware support to our teams in a MS365 cloud native ecosystem. The candidate will need to have a knack for all things technical and enjoy answering a variety of IT support questions that arise from our day-to-day IT operations. Duties will include setting up new devices according to strict protocols and enrolling them into Microsoft Intune. The candidate will need to attend to a variety of inbound support requests from end-users via a ticket system and be available to support telephonically and via our remote management system. Hardware, software and firmware upgrades and maintenance form part of day-to-day duties.
Duties
- Ability to set up new systems on Windows Professional.
- Deploy all new devices according to protocol and into MS Intune.
- Follow responsible protocols and procedures to maintain the Data Protection Policy and to ensure all safeguards are followed and permission controls are strictly maintained.?
- Attend diligently and with patience and enthusiasm to a variety of Microsoft 365 desktop support requests via the ticket system.
- Keep a detailed of record of each install and sign-off from the Helpdesk lead for accuracy and completeness.?
- Be aware and ready to react in alignment with the emergency response plan and contact list.
- Engage with the RMS to ensure systems remain updated and in good health by providing regular reports to management and analyzing them for actions to be taken.?
- Ensure that backups are maintained and archived per protocol.?
- Do routine checkups and maintenance on MS Exchange mailboxes.
- Deliver a high-level of service, which is proactive, cooperative, and dependable by monitoring user needs and developing rapport with management and staff.?
- Assist the Helpdesk Technician Lead to procure hardware and software as per specified requirements and keep an accurate asset register.
- Effectively communicate on items in progress and report weekly, or as often as agreed on action items.?
- Occasional after hours support when urgently needed.
Requirements
- IT Helpdesk support employment experience and/or related qualification.
- Microsoft Office 365 Suite proficiency.
- Laptop hardware maintenance experience.
To apply : Kindly submit your CV and a detailed cover letter explaining why you would be suitable for this [URL Removed] the correct vacancy title per the advertisement as the subject line followed by your name and surname.
Desired Skills:
- It Support
- Help Desk Support
- Microsoft Office 365 Suite proficiency
- Laptop hardware maintenance experience.
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma