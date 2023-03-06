Helpdesk Support Technician at Tax Consulting

VACANCY: HELPDESK SUPPORT TECHNICIAN

LOCATION: GEORGE

We are looking for a friendly and reliable MS 365 Helpdesk Technician to provide technical assistance and hardware support to our teams in a MS365 cloud native ecosystem. The candidate will need to have a knack for all things technical and enjoy answering a variety of IT support questions that arise from our day-to-day IT operations. Duties will include setting up new devices according to strict protocols and enrolling them into Microsoft Intune. The candidate will need to attend to a variety of inbound support requests from end-users via a ticket system and be available to support telephonically and via our remote management system. Hardware, software and firmware upgrades and maintenance form part of day-to-day duties.

Duties

Ability to set up new systems on Windows Professional.

Deploy all new devices according to protocol and into MS Intune.

Follow responsible protocols and procedures to maintain the Data Protection Policy and to ensure all safeguards are followed and permission controls are strictly maintained.?

Attend diligently and with patience and enthusiasm to a variety of Microsoft 365 desktop support requests via the ticket system.

Keep a detailed of record of each install and sign-off from the Helpdesk lead for accuracy and completeness.?

Be aware and ready to react in alignment with the emergency response plan and contact list.

Engage with the RMS to ensure systems remain updated and in good health by providing regular reports to management and analyzing them for actions to be taken.?

Ensure that backups are maintained and archived per protocol.?

Do routine checkups and maintenance on MS Exchange mailboxes.

Deliver a high-level of service, which is proactive, cooperative, and dependable by monitoring user needs and developing rapport with management and staff.?

Assist the Helpdesk Technician Lead to procure hardware and software as per specified requirements and keep an accurate asset register.

Effectively communicate on items in progress and report weekly, or as often as agreed on action items.?

Occasional after hours support when urgently needed.

Requirements

IT Helpdesk support employment experience and/or related qualification.

Microsoft Office 365 Suite proficiency.

Laptop hardware maintenance experience.

