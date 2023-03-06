Intermediate Data Engineer

Mar 6, 2023

You’ll be working with the team towards building and maintaining a world class data platform where numerous data pipelines make data products available for consumption.

Our data pipelines gather data from numerous disparate data sources and bring everything together in a central place – the data platform – where it is made available for downstream consumption. Our data platform serves various types of workloads – from raw data streams, to reporting and aggregation, to advanced analytics.

You will work with a variety of technologies on a day-to-day basis, and we expect you to be hands on. The nature of the job requires constant upskilling and personal development, as our data platform relies on state-of-the-art technologies. Our data platform is built natively on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrates to a variety of data sources that are both on-prem and in the cloud.

Duties:
Your primary duty is to build & maintain our data platform in AWS.

  • Write data engineering code and tests using Python and SQL, using a variety of libraries and runtime environments.
  • Write infrastructure as code using Terraform and build our deployment pipelines in GitLab.
  • Perform code reviews, work with teammates on merge requests, participate in design sessions, etc.
  • Participate in the team’s Scrum processes and ceremonies.
  • Engage with stakeholders to elicit requirements, demonstrate functionality, and drive a data-driven mindset in the organization.
  • Operate the data platform and monitor its performance.

Competencies:

  • Presenting and communicating Information (written and verbal).
  • Analysing.
  • Planning and organising.
  • Ability to priorities and sequence.
  • Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.
  • Following instructions and procedures.
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks.
  • Can work in a team.
  • Able to multi-task.
  • Sharing knowledge.
  • Creating and innovating.
  • Persuading and influencing.
  • Learning & researching.
  • Adapting & responding to change.

Technical skills

  • Good programming skills in both Python and SQL..
  • Good database design skills and an understanding of various data modelling techniques and approaches.
  • An ability to engineer cloud-first data solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud.
  • An understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab (or similar) using containerization (Docker).
  • Ability to engineer metadata-driven approaches for sustainability and scalability.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

  • Experience with infrastructure as code, ideally Terraform and Terragrunt.
  • An understanding of and exposure to different database technologies.
  • Bachelor of Science in Informatics or applicable IT qualification.
  • 4-5 years’ experience for Intermediate Data Engineer.

Desired Skills:

  • Data engineering
  • terraform
  • python
  • sql

