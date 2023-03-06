Intermediate IT Support Engineer/ Helpdesk – Gauteng Centurion

Customer and office support but not limited to
Minimum Requirements:
• Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate
• Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
• Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate
• Degree/ Diploma in IT from a reputable tertiary institution
• National Matric Certificate (completed)
• Internationally certified A+ / N+ qualification
• IT Degree/Diploma or similar qualification within the ICT industry will be an
advantage.
• Advanced understanding of network infrastructure technologies, including
Microsoft operating systems, hardware, software, antivirus, and backup
technologies
• Advanced understanding of internet and email connectivity methodology
and routing
• Technically minded with strong fault finding and problem-solving abilities
• Fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans
• Customer focused with excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
• South African citizen with a valid Identification Document
• Valid Driver’s license with own transport
• Must reside in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Western Cape or surrounding areas.
• Must be committed, well groomed, reliable, and ethical.
Desired Skills:
- it
- desktop
- Network