IT Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

IT Administrator
A position is available for an IT Administrator with who meets the following requirements:
- At least 2 years’ experience as an IT Administrator
- Pastel Evolution Knowledge
- Office 365
- All windows server platforms
- Active Directory
- Virtual Server experience
- Mikrotik/ Sophos Firewall knowledge
- IP Camera systems
- Tag systems
- Helpdesk
- All forms of connectivity
- Android, Apple, & windows mobile
Desired Skills:
- Pastel evolution
- IP camera systems
- connectivity
- Virtual server
- Tag systems