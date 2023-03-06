IT Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Mar 6, 2023

IT Administrator
A position is available for an IT Administrator with who meets the following requirements:

  • At least 2 years’ experience as an IT Administrator
  • Pastel Evolution Knowledge
  • Office 365
  • All windows server platforms
  • Active Directory
  • Virtual Server experience
  • Mikrotik/ Sophos Firewall knowledge
  • IP Camera systems
  • Tag systems
  • Helpdesk
  • All forms of connectivity
  • Android, Apple, & windows mobile

Desired Skills:

  • Pastel evolution
  • IP camera systems
  • connectivity
  • Virtual server
  • Tag systems

