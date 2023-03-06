IT Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

IT Administrator

A position is available for an IT Administrator with who meets the following requirements:

At least 2 years’ experience as an IT Administrator

Pastel Evolution Knowledge

Office 365

All windows server platforms

Active Directory

Virtual Server experience

Mikrotik/ Sophos Firewall knowledge

IP Camera systems

Tag systems

Helpdesk

All forms of connectivity

Android, Apple, & windows mobile

Desired Skills:

Pastel evolution

IP camera systems

connectivity

Virtual server

Tag systems

Learn more/Apply for this position