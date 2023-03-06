IT Senior Support Engineer

Customer and office support but not limited to

Minimum Requirements:

• Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate

• Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

• Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate

• Degree/ Diploma in IT from a reputable tertiary institution

• National Matric Certificate (completed)

• Internationally certified A+ / N+ qualification

• IT Degree/Diploma or similar qualification within the ICT industry will be an

advantage.

• Advanced understanding of network infrastructure technologies, including

Microsoft operating systems, hardware, software, antivirus, and backup

technologies

• Advanced understanding of internet and email connectivity methodology

and routing

• Technically minded with strong fault finding and problem-solving abilities

• Fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans

• Customer focused with excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

• South African citizen with a valid Identification Document

• Valid Driver’s license with own transport

• Must reside in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Western Cape or surrounding areas.

• Must be committed, well groomed, reliable, and ethical.

Desired Skills:

Support

IT

Customer service

Learn more/Apply for this position