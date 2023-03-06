IT Specialist

Mar 6, 2023

IT Manager to oversee and manage the IT function for the company. The IT Manager will help determine the IT needs of the company & be responsible for implementing computer systems to fulfil the company’s information systems requirements.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage all IT operations, systems, servers, desktops, software, networking equipment and hardware.
  • Maintain Company Servers, ERP system and SAGE.
  • Implement all IT tasks and systems administration
  • Make recommendations on technologies, hardware, and software.
  • Oversee the IT department and improving overall IT efficiency
  • Maintain IT systems and networks and solve any IT related issues
  • Identify areas of improvement and implement any system upgrades required
  • Manage the IT departments Budget and Assets
  • Train employees on the new systems and provide support where needed
  • Develop and execute disaster procedures, and maintain data backups.

Qualification and Experience:

  • At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar IT position
  • Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science
  • Experience working with SAGE and ERP systems
  • Experience maintaining servers

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Sage
  • ERP
  • It Support
  • It Management
  • Servers
  • Desktop Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

