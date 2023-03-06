IT Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

IT Manager to oversee and manage the IT function for the company. The IT Manager will help determine the IT needs of the company & be responsible for implementing computer systems to fulfil the company’s information systems requirements.
Responsibilities:
- Manage all IT operations, systems, servers, desktops, software, networking equipment and hardware.
- Maintain Company Servers, ERP system and SAGE.
- Implement all IT tasks and systems administration
- Make recommendations on technologies, hardware, and software.
- Oversee the IT department and improving overall IT efficiency
- Maintain IT systems and networks and solve any IT related issues
- Identify areas of improvement and implement any system upgrades required
- Manage the IT departments Budget and Assets
- Train employees on the new systems and provide support where needed
- Develop and execute disaster procedures, and maintain data backups.
Qualification and Experience:
- At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar IT position
- Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science
- Experience working with SAGE and ERP systems
- Experience maintaining servers
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Sage
- ERP
- It Support
- It Management
- Servers
- Desktop Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree