IT Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

IT Manager to oversee and manage the IT function for the company. The IT Manager will help determine the IT needs of the company & be responsible for implementing computer systems to fulfil the company’s information systems requirements.

Responsibilities:

Manage all IT operations, systems, servers, desktops, software, networking equipment and hardware.

Maintain Company Servers, ERP system and SAGE.

Implement all IT tasks and systems administration

Make recommendations on technologies, hardware, and software.

Oversee the IT department and improving overall IT efficiency

Maintain IT systems and networks and solve any IT related issues

Identify areas of improvement and implement any system upgrades required

Manage the IT departments Budget and Assets

Train employees on the new systems and provide support where needed

Develop and execute disaster procedures, and maintain data backups.

Qualification and Experience:

At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar IT position

Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science

Experience working with SAGE and ERP systems

Experience maintaining servers

Desired Skills:

IT

Sage

ERP

It Support

It Management

Servers

Desktop Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position