Junior .NET Application Developer

Job Purpose:
The Junior Application Developer is required to code, implement, test, maintain and document solutions within a DevOps environment. They must be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and learn industry concepts and business processes.
Requirements:
– Conduct Unit testing
– Address all assigned audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.
– Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
– Participate in secure code reviews, and timeously address technical debt as assigned
– Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)
– Coordinate with line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (senior developers, project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, etc)
– Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
Qualifications
– 2 plus years’ development experience
– Experience in at least some of the development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
– Experience in MS SQL
– Experience in C# and .Net Core
– Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
– Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
– Agile experience
– Experience with Unit testing
Job Purpose:
The Junior Application Developer is required to code, implement, test, maintain and document solutions within a DevOps environment. They must be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and learn industry concepts and business processes.
Requirements:
– Conduct Unit testing
– Address all assigned audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.
– Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met
– Participate in secure code reviews, and timeously address technical debt as assigned
– Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)
– Coordinate with line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (senior developers, project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, etc)
– Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning
Qualifications
– 2 plus years’ development experience
– Experience in at least some of the development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.
– Experience in MS SQL
– Experience in C# and .Net Core
– Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML
– Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs
– Agile experience
– Experience with Unit testing
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- C#
- .Net Core
- Junior .NET Application Developer
- REST
- JSON
- SOAP
- XML