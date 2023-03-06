Junior .NET Application Developer

Job Purpose:

The Junior Application Developer is required to code, implement, test, maintain and document solutions within a DevOps environment. They must be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and learn industry concepts and business processes.

Requirements:

– Conduct Unit testing

– Address all assigned audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.

– Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met

– Participate in secure code reviews, and timeously address technical debt as assigned

– Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)

– Coordinate with line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (senior developers, project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, etc)

– Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning

Qualifications

– 2 plus years’ development experience

– Experience in at least some of the development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

– Experience in MS SQL

– Experience in C# and .Net Core

– Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

– Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

– Agile experience

– Experience with Unit testing

Job Purpose:

The Junior Application Developer is required to code, implement, test, maintain and document solutions within a DevOps environment. They must be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and learn industry concepts and business processes.

Requirements:

– Conduct Unit testing

– Address all assigned audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.

– Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met

– Participate in secure code reviews, and timeously address technical debt as assigned

– Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)

– Coordinate with line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (senior developers, project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, etc)

– Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning

Qualifications

– 2 plus years’ development experience

– Experience in at least some of the development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

– Experience in MS SQL

– Experience in C# and .Net Core

– Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

– Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

– Agile experience

– Experience with Unit testing

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

C#

.Net Core

Junior .NET Application Developer

REST

JSON

SOAP

XML

Learn more/Apply for this position