Network Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

As a Network Specialist, you’ll provide the company with a wide range of network services and support. You will manage our internal networks, providing services such as networking planning, design and installation for new offices. You’ll also be responsible for maintenance of existing office environments to ensure everything is up-to-date. In addition to this work, you will also be responsible for all aspects of security including firewalls and VPNs on all devices within the organisation’s infrastructure.
Requirements:
- Day to day Operational administration of network infrastructure
- Routers, Switches and Wireless infrastructure
- Network and patch rooms and areas (All Client sites)
- Internet Access
- Wide Area Network (WAN) infrastructure and services
- Local Area Networks (LAN) Infrastructure and services
- DMZ, Firewall, VPN, APN and Proxy infrastructure and services
- Fixed infrastructure (Fibre and Ethernet cabling)
- Ensure system performance and service level agreements (SLA) are achieve.
- Effective monitoring of related infrastructure (Network Operations Centre (NOC) – Outsourced)
- Work with third party service providers to ensure efficient operations.
- Dealing with users and network related calls daily
- Effective documentation of areas of responsibility
- Standard operating procedures (SOP) creation and maintenance
- Creation and maintenance of Architectural drawing for all Client’s installations.
- Creation and maintenance of Logical drawings for all Client’s related installations within
- area of responsibility
- Creation and maintenance of standard operating procedures within area of responsibility
- Project management within area or responsibility (small network projects)
Qualifications:
- Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)
- 5 years in an operational role with a strong background on Cisco administration and equipment
- 5 years network infrastructure experience
- 5 years network operations management
- 5 years vendor management
- 5 years understanding of Firewall integration into network services
- In depth knowledge of L2 and L3 routing as well as routing protocols with emphasis on OSPF
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- VPN
- OSPF
- FIREWALL
- WAN
- LAN
- APN
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years