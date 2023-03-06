Network Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

As a Network Specialist, you’ll provide the company with a wide range of network services and support. You will manage our internal networks, providing services such as networking planning, design and installation for new offices. You’ll also be responsible for maintenance of existing office environments to ensure everything is up-to-date. In addition to this work, you will also be responsible for all aspects of security including firewalls and VPNs on all devices within the organisation’s infrastructure.

Requirements:

Day to day Operational administration of network infrastructure

Routers, Switches and Wireless infrastructure

Network and patch rooms and areas (All Client sites)

Internet Access

Wide Area Network (WAN) infrastructure and services

Local Area Networks (LAN) Infrastructure and services

DMZ, Firewall, VPN, APN and Proxy infrastructure and services

Fixed infrastructure (Fibre and Ethernet cabling)

Ensure system performance and service level agreements (SLA) are achieve.

Effective monitoring of related infrastructure (Network Operations Centre (NOC) – Outsourced)

Work with third party service providers to ensure efficient operations.

Dealing with users and network related calls daily

Effective documentation of areas of responsibility

Standard operating procedures (SOP) creation and maintenance

Creation and maintenance of Architectural drawing for all Client’s installations.

Creation and maintenance of Logical drawings for all Client’s related installations within

area of responsibility

Creation and maintenance of standard operating procedures within area of responsibility

Project management within area or responsibility (small network projects)

Qualifications:

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

5 years in an operational role with a strong background on Cisco administration and equipment

5 years network infrastructure experience

5 years network operations management

5 years vendor management

5 years understanding of Firewall integration into network services

In depth knowledge of L2 and L3 routing as well as routing protocols with emphasis on OSPF

Desired Skills:

Cisco

VPN

OSPF

FIREWALL

WAN

LAN

APN

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

