New entrants challenge the biggest African brands

Brand Africa and Brand SA have unveiled new insights for 2022 Brand Africa South Africa’s Best Brands, based on the 12th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2022 global rankings announced last year.

While MTN, the overall most admired African brand, is also the most admired South African brand among all African consumers, challenger brand Bathu is the most admired South African brand among South African consumers.

In the financial services sector, FNB is the most admired South African brand among all African consumers, but Capitec is the top South African brand among South African consumers.

When it comes to media brands, DStv leads the way as the most admired South African brand by both all Africa and South African consumers.

Challenger brands Bathu and Drip, launched less than five years ago, made an audacious entry into the Top 100 brands in the continent, fuelled primarily by their rapid expansion, collaborations and extensive communication and media campaigns that extended the brands’ reach and appeal beyond their domestic borders.

Portia M was recognised as the most admired women-owned brand.

MTN, DStv, Tiger Brands, Shoprite, Bathu, Drip and Clover are the only South African brands in the Top 100 most admired brands in the pan-African list where African brands account for only 17% of the most admired brands in Africa.

South African brands account for 56% of the most admired African brands, Nigerian brands at 24% led by Dangote, and Ethiopian brands occupy 20% led by Ethiopian Airways. These nations are the pace-setters as leading brand nations in Africa.

Sithembile Ntombela, acting-CEO of Brand South Africa, applauds the brands and their significance in building the country brand. “It is inspiring to see the emergence of new and youthful brands such as Drip, Bathu and Portia M, and the resilience of stalwart corporate brands such as MTN, DStv, Tiger Brands, Shoprite and Clover, which affirm South Africa’s credentials as an innovative nation that consistently births brands that contribute to the nation’s competitiveness and reputation globally.

“These brands tell incredible stories of creativity, entrepreneurship and resilience that have established South Africa as a leading economy in Africa,” she adds.

Brand South Africa is an institutional partner of Brand Africa.

Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa, adds: “Since 2011, Brand Africa has driven a brand-led agenda to re-imagine the continent’s image, reputation and competitiveness. The Brand Africa survey and rankings are undoubtedly a barometer of Africa’s progress.”