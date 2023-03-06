PartServe upgrades online repair tracking

IT repair and parts distributor PartServe has implemented automation to enhance its customer services around web-based repair tracking. The company has revamped its website and introduced several improvements to streamline its processes and improve the overall customer experience.

Automation has played a significant role in this transformation, allowing customers to efficiently manage and track repair statuses and improve information flow. As technology continues to advance and the pace of customer needs grows, information flow becomes more critical.

PartServe director Lee Bowes says the company now offers a comprehensive and transparent job tracking management system. “Traditionally, job tracking has been a manual process, with customer service representatives having to keep track of each job individually. This can be time-consuming and error-prone, and it can also lead to delays in job completion. Automation can help to streamline the job tracking process, making it more efficient and accurate.”

Customers can now track the status of their repair and any related spare parts requirement 24/7. Quotes can be reviewed and interrogated, accepted or rejected in real-time. More importantly, payments can be processed online to speed up the acceptance process. Previous job histories can also be reviewed and customers can communicate with PartServe operators directly though the website.

The website offers customers, as well as internal staff, the ability to view the status of all jobs in real-time, giving them full transparency into the progress of their repair. Additionally, the self-service portal enables dealers to track collections and deliveries in real-time, reducing the need for unnecessary interactions and allowing them to efficiently solve their own problems.

One of the biggest benefits of the new online repair tracking system is that it can help to reduce delays and improve response times. By automating many of the tasks involved in job tracking, PartServe can ensure that each job is completed on time and that customers are kept informed of progress. This is helping improve customer satisfaction and customer feedback on the statuses of their repairs.

He says the enhancements to the website have helped improve the accuracy of job tracking. “By automating many of the tasks, we have reduced the risk of errors and mistakes. This has helped to ensure that each job is completed to the highest standards, and that customers are provided with the best possible service.”

Bowes says the site has had many benefits. “By automating many of the tasks, we have reduced the need for manual labour, which has helped lower costs and improve efficiency. Additionally, it has also helped to improve the scalability of job tracking, allowing us to handle more jobs at once.”