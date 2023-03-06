Project Manager IT

This role is responsible for the planning, executing, monitoring, controlling and closing of Business and Information Technology projects in support of business objectives and ongoing operations. This includes managing projects and producing required artefacts in accordance with the Bank’s project management methodology. The project manager is the key point of contact among project stakeholders

Qualifications

Project Management qualification or certification (CAPM,PMP,SCRUM) or;Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

Experience.

6-10 years project management experience within a Banking environment.

Experience managing projects following the PMBOK and/or Agile/Scrum methodologies

Experience managing software development or QA projects will be highly advantageous

Job Specific Requirements.

Excellent communication skills.

Uses diplomacy and assertiveness as required in communication with external and internal stakeholders;

Be the single point of contact among project stakeholders;

Is well experienced in influencing business user decision making and direction.

Takes time to establish underlying needs of business beyond those initially expressed;

Must be able to conform with methodologies and processes

SA Citizens only

Desired Skills:

QA Projects

Banking

PMBOK

Agile

Scrum

