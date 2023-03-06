SAP Specialist – Gauteng

SAP Specialist

Fantastic opportunity – Work Remotely

R60 000 – R110 000

Expert knowledge and custodian of specific SAP and other applicable applications in the Plant Maintenance domain, including supporting utilities, related systems and Cross module integration and support

Service Level Management – adherence to Service levels as agreed between IM and its stakeholders

High-level specification of technical enhancements or new developments

Maintenance and development requests (exploration, business case, approval process, planning, design, configuration, testing and implementation)

Communication of change to users

Experience and Requirements:



3 years relevant experience in the specific Business Process Environment (Enterprise Asset Management/Plant Maintenance)

4 years relevant experience in the SAP PM ERP environment

ABAP development experience will be advantageous

Job Key Performance Areas:



BSc Degree (NQF 6/8 or NQF 7/10) or M-Dip (NQF 7/8 or 8/10) or M-Dip/M-Tech (NQF 7/8 or NQF 8/10) in Computer Science

SAP certification and/or SAP support experience and/or SAP Trainer experience and/or SAP Super User experience – In the Plant Maintenance space

A strong understanding of ABAP coding and Software development in General, will be an added advantage.

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

SAP certification

SAP support experience

SAP Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position