Senior Back End PHP Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of tailored Digital Marketing solutions in Joburg seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Back End PHP Developer whose core focus will be development of all server-side logic, definition and maintenance of the central database, ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the front-end. You will also be build & provide internal and external RESTful APIs, produce detailed project scopes while solving complex performance issues and architectural challenges. The ideal candidate will need 7+ years’ work experience in a similar role with 4+ years having built custom technology solutions for clients – not limited to loyalty systems, ecommerce custom websites, CRM systems. Your tech toolset should include PHP, Laravel, MySQL, Git, LESS, SASS.

DUTIES:

Integrate user-facing elements developed by Front-end Developers with server-side logic.

Conduct analysis of website and application requirements.

Development of all server-side logic that is reusable and libraries for future use.

Optimize the application for maximum speed and scalability and performance.

Implement security and data protection across platforms and server.

Design and implementation of data storage solutions.

Troubleshoot application and code issues.

Ensure high-quality code through the planning and execution of automated tests.

Build and provide internal and external RESTful APIs.

Produce detailed project scopes, and time estimations for internal and external projects and working closely with other departments to meet deadlines.

Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges.

Lead, guide, motivate and train within the current Development team – this is a leadership role and you will be expected to lead the team and ensure that skill development is happening.

Internal reporting on potential issues in projects and prints and mitigating future risk with the Dev Tech PM.

Build, report and analyse data based on current systems builds and projects for clients (loyalty systems, USSD lines, WhatsApp lines, custom built databases).

Define standards and process within the custom Dev team.

Share your ideas to improve the systems, development practices, and Agile development process.

Follow industry best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

7+ Years as a PHP Backend Developer.

4+ Years’ experience building custom technology solutions for clients – not limited to loyalty systems, ecommerce custom websites, CRM systems.

Proficient understanding of –

Front-end technologies and platforms, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3.

PHP, Laravel, MySQL, Git.

OWASP security principles.

Server-side CSS pre-processors, such as LESS and SASS.

“Session Management” in a distributed server environment.

Complex system builds and how to create the architecture for them.

Accessibility and security compliance.

User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments.

Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system.

Fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

Differences between multiple delivery platforms such as mobile vs desktop, and optimizing output to match the specific platform. Management of hosting environment, including database administration and scaling an application to support load changes. Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes. Data migration, transformation, and scripting. Setup and administration of backups. Outputting data in different formats. Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes. Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests.



Advantageous –

Management experience of a Dev team.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Back

End

Learn more/Apply for this position