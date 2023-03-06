Senior Business Analyst at Transnova (Pty) Ltd

A Senior Business Analyst is responsible for the delivery of a work-streams (or small projects) objectives. The Senior Business Analyst must guide their team, while managing all stakeholders, to ensure that results are delivered in a professional manner, that advocates the name of Transnova. The Senior Business Analyst will receive support from the Account and Programme Manager’s.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

With the support of account manager & programme manager, develop and formalise applicable objectives, to ensure all in scope requirements of the client are met

Organise their team to deliver on the work stream objectives, within budget, timeline, and at the agreed quality of work.

Own the project management and PMO of the work stream

Report on the performance and risk that the work stream faces to the client and broader team

Develop and drive initiatives to ensure that the work streams objectives are met.

Incorporate change management processes in implementation of all initiatives for the client

Lead, develop and coach your team members to assist in the delivery of objectives, while allowing opportunity for growth of all team members.

Escalate any support required to the project manager and account manager

Ensure yourself, and the work stream, delivers on the clients objectives in a professional manner that advocates the Transnova brand

Desired Skills:

High preference for a Bachelor Degree or Masters Degree in: Business

Supply Chain Management

Computer Science

Actuarial Science or Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Transnova is a leading independent logistics advisory, technology and managed services firm

that helps companies identify and unlock the latent value in their supply chain. We are a team who are passionate about improving efficiency and building value-adding solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position