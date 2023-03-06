Senior Business Analyst at Transnova (Pty) Ltd

A Senior Business Analyst is responsible for the delivery of a work-streams (or small projects) objectives. The Senior Business Analyst must guide their team, while managing all stakeholders, to ensure that results are delivered in a professional manner, that advocates the name of Transnova. The Senior Business Analyst will receive support from the Account and Programme Manager’s.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • With the support of account manager & programme manager, develop and formalise applicable objectives, to ensure all in scope requirements of the client are met
  • Organise their team to deliver on the work stream objectives, within budget, timeline, and at the agreed quality of work.
  • Own the project management and PMO of the work stream
  • Report on the performance and risk that the work stream faces to the client and broader team
  • Develop and drive initiatives to ensure that the work streams objectives are met.
  • Incorporate change management processes in implementation of all initiatives for the client
  • Lead, develop and coach your team members to assist in the delivery of objectives, while allowing opportunity for growth of all team members.
  • Escalate any support required to the project manager and account manager
  • Ensure yourself, and the work stream, delivers on the clients objectives in a professional manner that advocates the Transnova brand

Desired Skills:

  • High preference for a Bachelor Degree or Masters Degree in: Business
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Computer Science
  • Actuarial Science or Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Transnova is a leading independent logistics advisory, technology and managed services firm
that helps companies identify and unlock the latent value in their supply chain. We are a team who are passionate about improving efficiency and building value-adding solutions.

