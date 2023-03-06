Senior IT Technician (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Managed IT Services Provider in Durban who will be responsible for configuring and troubleshooting customers’ environments to resolve technical issues. You will support the customer by acting as the liaison between the customer and other internal teams. Your ability to work in a complex networking environment will also make you an ideal candidate.

REQUIREMENTS:

MSP experience 5+ years

VMware 5+ years

Microsoft Windows/Active Directory/ MS SQL 10 + years

General IT Helpdesk experience 10+ years

Networking 10+ years

Storage (NAS & SAN) 5+ years

Solutions Architecture 5+ years

Troubleshooting

Customer Service

Other IT related skills 5+ years

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

IT

Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position