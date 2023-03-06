Senior Java Cloud Developer – Semi Remote – R780 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A fantastic opportunity for a Java Cloud Developer to join a team of specialists working on international cloud based projects for an International Market Leader. You will be required to develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Core understanding of and working experience with:

+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+3 years’ experience with Azure Cloud

At least 8 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)

Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Beneficial skills in addition to the above:

Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Proficient in conducting user research in foreign markets i.e., language barriers may exist.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Above board work ethics -this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

Reference Number for this position is GZ56780 which is a long-term contract offering a contract rate of between R620 and R780 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

