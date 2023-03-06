Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Mar 6, 2023

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Technical Skills:

Programming Platform

  • Java EE 7/8
  • Require web services (Rest and SOAP)
  • Springboot
  • Knowledge in CI
  • Docker
  • Big project

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
  • Git
  • Jenkins
  • SonarQube
  • Artifactory
  • Docker swarms
  • RabbitMQ
  • Nginx

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE 7/8
  • web services
  • Rest
  • SOAP
  • Springboot
  • CI
  • Docker

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

