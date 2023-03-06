Senior Micro Focus Cobol Programmer – Sunninghill – R900K per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sunninghill

A top performing, world class healthcare and technology group is on the hunt for a Senior Cobol Programmer. They are respected for excellence by providing access to innovative, evidence-based solutions with a caring approach.

You will need provide production support for a specific application or group of applications and to ensure data integrity and fix data integrity through data fixes, on-line account headers and account header batch runs.

You if want to join this world-class organization in creating beautiful, as a Programmer APPLY TODAY!!!

Responsibilities:

Prepare complete system documentation in the design, programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle

Reviewing design documents and other technical documentation to ensure that they meet project specifications

Writing code that meets standards for readability and maintainability

Reviewing code written by others to ensure that it meets standards of quality and efficiency

Debugging code to fix errors and defects in program functionality or performance

Writing new code or modifying existing code to add new features or improve existing functionality

Using automated tools for code analysis and testing

Analysing requirements to determine appropriate technical solutions

Implementing security measures to protect the integrity of data

Requirements:

A minimum of 4 years intensive and recent experience as team member in an application development or application maintenance environment

Proficient in either AcuCOBOL or Micro Focus Cobol

Knowledge of FlexGen RADE advantageous

Basic Windows, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Reference Number for this position is GZ56811 which is a permanent position based in Sunninghill offering a cost to company salary of R900k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

MS Access

PowerPoint

Cobol

Acucobol

Learn more/Apply for this position