Senior Micro Focus Cobol Programmer – Sunninghill – R900K per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A top performing, world class healthcare and technology group is on the hunt for a Senior Cobol Programmer. They are respected for excellence by providing access to innovative, evidence-based solutions with a caring approach.
You will need provide production support for a specific application or group of applications and to ensure data integrity and fix data integrity through data fixes, on-line account headers and account header batch runs.
You if want to join this world-class organization in creating beautiful, as a Programmer APPLY TODAY!!!
Responsibilities:
- Prepare complete system documentation in the design, programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle
- Reviewing design documents and other technical documentation to ensure that they meet project specifications
- Writing code that meets standards for readability and maintainability
- Reviewing code written by others to ensure that it meets standards of quality and efficiency
- Debugging code to fix errors and defects in program functionality or performance
- Writing new code or modifying existing code to add new features or improve existing functionality
- Using automated tools for code analysis and testing
- Analysing requirements to determine appropriate technical solutions
- Implementing security measures to protect the integrity of data
Requirements:
- A minimum of 4 years intensive and recent experience as team member in an application development or application maintenance environment
- Proficient in either AcuCOBOL or Micro Focus Cobol
- Knowledge of FlexGen RADE advantageous
- Basic Windows, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint
Desired Skills:
- MS Access
- PowerPoint
- Cobol
- Acucobol