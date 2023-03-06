Senior – Networking and Server Engineer at Epitome People Palcements

Reporting to SNR NETWORK ENGINEER / SERVICE MANAGER

Must be able to work with Snr members of the department and able to perform 2IC role to current network and server engineer.

Help with Designing, implementing, monitoring and managing the local and wide area networks of Ignition Group and its Subsidiaries to ensure maximum uptime for users including Second Line and Third line Support/Service on company supported computer applications, Software and platforms.

Troubleshoot problems and advise on the appropriate/recommended action.

– L2/L3 Network Infrastructure Support – Design/Implementation/Support:

– Respond to requests for technical assistance in person, via phone, or remotely when required.

– Diagnose and resolve technical Network related hardware and software issues where applicable.

– Troubleshooting, resolving, and communicating networking issues to other employees, management, ISP’s, vendors etc.o

Identify and escalate situations requiring urgent attention ISP/Vendor related.o

Track, route problems, requests and document escalations, Support/Service desk tickets/interactions and resolutions.

Maintaining computer networks including Core Network equipment, VPNs, routers, and other physica lnetworking hardware.

Installing and configuring Server and Network related equipment

(Creating/Managing firewalls, updating virus protection software, Firmware, and data security systems to keep data and communications protected.

Monitoring respective network performance to improve network experience for all users and systems.

Assisting with Implementing disaster recovery procedures where applicable (Network and Security)

Maintaining current knowledge and understanding of security and networking best practices to offer the best solutions and protection to company systems.

Implement integrations, new projects [URL Removed] Certificate Management Across all business subsidaries

Desired Skills:

Cisco’s (AP’s and WLC)

FortiNet

FortiGate

FortiAP

FortiClient

FortiManager

FortiAnalyzer

F5

Dell

Cisco UCS

SuperMicro

Microsoft Office

O365

Microsoft Windows Desktop editions

Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];

Linux (CentOS/Ubuntu/RedHat etc.) MAC OS

Internet

Exchange

NagiosXI

Grafana

Monitoring Tools

Azure

HP switch kit

Virtualization Technologies

IAAS

MAAS

SAAS OPENSTACK

Hyper-V

VMware

3cx

and not limited to other 3rd party Client/Vendor software. etc.)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

