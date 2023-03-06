A well-established business is seeking a Senior System Engineer.
Qualification:
- B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years
- M.Eng with 7+ years
- PhD/D.Eng. with 5+ years
Experience:
- Advanced applied Systems Engineering across the complete lifecycle of a system or product, at all levels of the systems hierarchy.
- Integration, test and verification of complex systems.
- Baseline establishment and management.
- Engineering Change control.
- Hi-tech product development.
- Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
- Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.
- Coaching and mentoring.
Knowledge:
- Acknowledged in-depth knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.
- Configuration management and configuration management systems.
- Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289, ISO/IEC/IEEE 26702, ANSI/EIA-632, Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001).
- Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations.
Desired Skills:
- systems engineering
- PFMA
- related procurement regulations.