Senior System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Senior System Engineer.

Qualification:

B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years

M.Eng with 7+ years

PhD/D.Eng. with 5+ years

Experience:

Advanced applied Systems Engineering across the complete lifecycle of a system or product, at all levels of the systems hierarchy.

Integration, test and verification of complex systems.

Baseline establishment and management.

Engineering Change control.

Hi-tech product development.

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)

Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Coaching and mentoring.

Knowledge:

Acknowledged in-depth knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

Configuration management and configuration management systems.

Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289, ISO/IEC/IEEE 26702, ANSI/EIA-632, Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001).

Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

systems engineering

PFMA

related procurement regulations.

Learn more/Apply for this position