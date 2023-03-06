Senior System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 6, 2023

A well-established business is seeking a Senior System Engineer.
Qualification:

  • B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years
  • M.Eng with 7+ years
  • PhD/D.Eng. with 5+ years

Experience:

  • Advanced applied Systems Engineering across the complete lifecycle of a system or product, at all levels of the systems hierarchy.
  • Integration, test and verification of complex systems.
  • Baseline establishment and management.
  • Engineering Change control.
  • Hi-tech product development.
  • Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
  • Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.
  • Coaching and mentoring.

Knowledge:

  • Acknowledged in-depth knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.
  • Configuration management and configuration management systems.
  • Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289, ISO/IEC/IEEE 26702, ANSI/EIA-632, Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001).
  • Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

  • systems engineering
  • PFMA
  • related procurement regulations.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *