Senior Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 6, 2023

A well-established business is seeking a Senior Systems Analyst.
Qualification:

  • B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years
  • M.Eng with 7+ years
  • PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years

Experience:

  • Recognized expertise in radio astronomy and/or radar signal processing and analysis domain.
  • Radio astronomy principles and instrumentation.
  • Analyzing the performance of complex signal-based systems in the radio astronomy domain.
  • Processing data from signal-based systems.
  • Demonstrated experience in the utilization of systems analysis tools.
  • Producing outputs and results that are usable directly for systems engineering and project management decisions.

Knowledge:

  • In-depth domain knowledge of:
  • Signal processing techniques (analogue and digital) in Radio Astronomy.
  • Systems engineering life-cycle processes with particular focus on the analysis of emergent properties.
  • Technology areas in signal-based systems (RF, EM, analogue and digital electronics, etc.)
  • Systems and engineering analysis, technology and/or software based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems analysis methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

