Senior Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Senior Systems Analyst.
Qualification:
- B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years
- M.Eng with 7+ years
- PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years
Experience:
- Recognized expertise in radio astronomy and/or radar signal processing and analysis domain.
- Radio astronomy principles and instrumentation.
- Analyzing the performance of complex signal-based systems in the radio astronomy domain.
- Processing data from signal-based systems.
- Demonstrated experience in the utilization of systems analysis tools.
- Producing outputs and results that are usable directly for systems engineering and project management decisions.
Knowledge:
- In-depth domain knowledge of:
- Signal processing techniques (analogue and digital) in Radio Astronomy.
- Systems engineering life-cycle processes with particular focus on the analysis of emergent properties.
- Technology areas in signal-based systems (RF, EM, analogue and digital electronics, etc.)
- Systems and engineering analysis, technology and/or software based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems analysis methods, procedures, tools and techniques.
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- Radio astronomy principles
- radio astronomy domain
- Systems and engineering analysis