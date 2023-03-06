Senior Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Senior Systems Analyst.

Qualification:

B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years

M.Eng with 7+ years

PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years

Experience:

Recognized expertise in radio astronomy and/or radar signal processing and analysis domain.

Radio astronomy principles and instrumentation.

Analyzing the performance of complex signal-based systems in the radio astronomy domain.

Processing data from signal-based systems.

Demonstrated experience in the utilization of systems analysis tools.

Producing outputs and results that are usable directly for systems engineering and project management decisions.

Knowledge:

In-depth domain knowledge of:

Signal processing techniques (analogue and digital) in Radio Astronomy.

Systems engineering life-cycle processes with particular focus on the analysis of emergent properties.

Technology areas in signal-based systems (RF, EM, analogue and digital electronics, etc.)

Systems and engineering analysis, technology and/or software based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems analysis methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

Desired Skills:

Radio astronomy principles

radio astronomy domain

Systems and engineering analysis

