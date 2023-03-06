Senior Systems Engineer

Fast track your learning curve with a company that has established itself as a leading provider of trusted, exceptional investment expertise.

Minimum requirements :

Microsoft Certification or equivalent would be beneficial

Minimum 2 years’ experience of system administration in the IT industry

AWS or Azure cloud experience

Knowledge of Linux operating systems

Trouble shooting and problem-solving skills

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Zinhle . Email is [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Linux

Microsoft

Cloud

Cape Town

Systems Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position