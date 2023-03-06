Senior Systems Engineer

Fast track your learning curve with a company that has established itself as a leading provider of trusted, exceptional investment expertise.
Minimum requirements :
- Microsoft Certification or equivalent would be beneficial
- Minimum 2 years’ experience of system administration in the IT industry
- AWS or Azure cloud experience
- Knowledge of Linux operating systems
- Trouble shooting and problem-solving skills
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Zinhle . Email is [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Microsoft
- Cloud
- Cape Town
- Systems Engineer