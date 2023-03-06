Software Quality Engineer II (SQE I) – Gauteng Pretoria

Software Quality Engineer II (SQE I)

Reporting structure

The SQE will report into a senior solution architect in the Company structure until a test manager is appointed. In the client/project environment, the project will define the structure in which the candidate will report to. Escalation inside the client will always be to the client strategic account manager and then Fourier Executives.

Other basic skills

Microsoft office stack (PowerPoint, Excel, Word, Outlook)

Special requirements

Local travel from time to time (Sandton, Selby, Centurion).

Role objective

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Primary responsibilities and accountabilities

Reinforce and support the client’s drive of Agile into end to end project and development lifecycles

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality

Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses:

Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our clients and their stakeholders.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to our and our client’s values

Developing and leveraging relationships within and across work groups to achieve results.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business:

Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable

Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success:

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Contribute to the Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Key skills

Lean Software Development -knowledge of this Agile framework and its core principles to remove excess from projects to provide work with business value.

Kanban Development -understanding of the principles of this Agile framework and its core practices used to visualise and revise work as it is being developed.

Extreme Programming -understanding of the values and principles of Agile Extreme Programming (Agile XP) and knowledge of the Agile XP core practices.

Data analysis is a process of inspecting, cleansing, transforming and modelling data with the goal of discovering useful information, informing conclusion and supporting decision-making.

Optimise Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and architecture.

Have an understanding of web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.

Optional C# and Python languages.

Knowledge of Object Oriented design and programming in Java.

Experience and exposure of tools like Cucumber, Jbehave, Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira: Basic to Intermediate

Soap and RESTFUL services.

Service Virtualisation and use of hper-coverged infrastructure: Basic.

Performance and load testing.

Knowledge of the system and interface testing principles and processes, including testing, reporting, case management, results management.

Key attributes

Identifying and understanding problems and opportunities by gathering, analysing, and interpreting quantitative and qualitative information; choosing the best course of action by establishing clear decision criteria, generating and evaluating alternatives, and making timely decisions; taking action that is consistent with available facts and constraints and optimises probable consequences.

Using effective involvement and persuasion strategies to gain acceptance of ideas and commitment to actions that support specific work outcomes.

Effectively managing one’s time and resources to ensure that work is completed efficiently.

Having achieved a satisfactory level of technical, functional, and/or professional skill or knowledge in position-related areas; keeping up with current developments and trends in areas of expertise; leveraging expert knowledge to accomplish results.

Experience of implementing QA solutions within a continuous integration and continuous delivery pipeline.

Setting high standards of performance for self and others.

Assuming responsibility and accountability for successfully completing assignments or tasks.

Self-imposing standards of excellence rather than having standards imposed.

Minimum Requirements:

Software Quality Engineer II (SQE I)

Grade 12

Qualifications – ITQSB certifications with a B. Com with IT/IS/Informatics alignment (Hons a plus) OR B.Sc. Computer Science

More than 5 years’ experience in an automated testing role

Experience working in Agile environments and methodology.

Banking industry experience a plus

Desired Skills:

ITQSB certifications

B.Sc. Computer Science

B. Com with IT/IS/Informatics alignment

